CID files chargesheet in Neha murder case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the Neha Hiremath murder case, filed a chargesheet in a local court here on Monday.

Neha, an MCA student, was stabbed to death by her one-time classmate, Fayaz, on the campus of BVB College of Engineering and Technology in Hubballi on April 18 and the accused was arrested the same day. The murder, which had shocked the city, drew widespread condemnation.

The case was subsequently handed over to the CID and a special court was set up to hear the case.

The chargesheet, running into some 480 pages, was filed at the First Additional Civil and Third JMFC Court in Hubballi.

Reacting to the development, Niranjan Hiremath, Neha’s father and a councillor, expressed confidence that he would soon get justice in the case.

He told presspersons that as per the promise made by the Chief Minister and the Home Minister, the investigation into the case had been expedited and the chargesheet had been filed in 90 days.

“According to my information the chargesheet has been filed and I have applied for a copy of it. After getting the copy I will be able to know if more arrests have been made and other details of the case,” he said.

Mr. Hiremath thanked the probe team and the State government for the quick investigation into the case.