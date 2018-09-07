CID files chargesheet in Gangadhar Chadachana case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has filed a chargesheet in the Gangadhar Chadachana murder case against 15 people, including five policemen. The 371-page chargesheet, with 70 witness statements and 10 documents, including forensic reports, was submitted at a court in Indi, Vijayapura district, on Friday.

Suspended circle inspector M.B. Asode, who is at large, sub-inspector of police Gopal Hallur, and three constables have been chargesheeted apart from Mahadeva Bhairagonda, who allegedly gave a ‘supari’ to kill Gangadhar, and his associates.

Hallur had in October 2017 picked up brothers Dharmaraj Chadachana and Gangadhar Chadachana from Umrani village. Dharmaraj was killed in an encounter allegedly by Hallur and Gangadhar went missing.

The chargesheet claims that Bhairagonda had given ‘supari’ to Asode and Hallur to hand over Gangadhar. In a separate case, the CID is also investigating the encounter of Dharmaraj, suspecting that it was fake and was an execution of a ‘supari’ given out by Bhairagonda, who had a long-running rivalry with the Chadachana brothers.

While Gangadhar’s body is yet to be found, investigations revealed the accused policemen handed him over to Bhairagonda’s associates who killed him and threw the body into the Bhima. The CID conducted luminol test on the suspected scene of crime, which is now a crucial evidence to prove Gangadhar was killed.

Forensic experts managed to lift blood samples from the soil and small stones collected from the scene, which matched with the DNA structure of Gangadhar.

Asode’s anticipatory bail plea was rejected by an Indi court recently. Multiple teams are looking for Asode. The CID is also on the lookout for some associates of Bhairagonda who were involved in the case.