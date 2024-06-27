CID files chargesheet against B. S. Yediyurappa in POCSO case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a chargesheet against former chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader B. S. Yediyurappa, charging him under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 and Section 354A (sexual harassment) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code, on June 27.

The victim in the case is a 17-year-old girl, who had went to meet the former chief minister along with her mother at his residence on February 2, 2024, seeking his help to speed up probe into a past rape case. The victim was raped by one of her relatives when she was 7-years-old. The former chief minister is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in a room at his house. The FIR was registered on March 14 and the case handed over to the CID. The High Court of Karnataka had halted the arrest of Mr. Yediyurappa in the case on June 14, following an arrest warrant issued by the trial court.

The CID filed the 750-page chargesheet which lists 74 individuals as witnesses against four accused - Mr. Yediyurappa and three of his aides for destruction of evidence and trying to cover up the case on his behalf, at the Fast Track Court - 1 for POCSO Act, 2012 cases in the city on Thursday afternoon. The other three accused are Arun Y. M., M. Rudresh and G. Mariswamy, all aides of the former chief minister, who allegedly tried to destroy evidence in the case to shield the accused.

Apart from the POCSO Act, 2012 and Section 354A of the IPC, the accused have been booked under Sections 204 (destruction of document or electronic record to prevent its production as evidence), 214 (offering gift or restoration of property in consideration of screening offender).

