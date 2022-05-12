CID detains DySP in connection with PSI recruitment scam

Hours after the arrest of staff members of the recruitment division, the CID officials on Thursday detained DySP Shantha Kumar after the investigations proved his alleged role in the scam.

Shantha Kumar, who was in charge of over 20 exam centres and was supervising the allotment of centres, security for the strong rooms and also issuing hall tickets, allegedly had links with the kingpins in tampering with the OMR sheets belonging to the candidates who paid bribe to get selected.

The police earlier questioned Shantha Kumar and recorded his statement for further investigations. However, after the arrest of the four staff of the recruitment division and their subsequent questioning, Shantha Kumar’s role was clear, following which he was summoned again and detained on Thursday.

Shantha Kumar, who joined the City Armed Reserve force as a constable, cleared the PSI exam and was appointed as Probationary PSI in Tumakuru in 2006. Having sound technical knowledge, he was transferred to the recruitment division in 2008 and serving the department since then . He was promoted as DySP two years ago and given charge to take up major tasks of recruitment.