CID cyber crime sleuths step up vigil against fake apps on govt. schemes

July 03, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has been directed to step up vigil to monitor fake mobile apps offering registration of government schemes from the members of the general public to avail the benefits of the state government.

The unit officials have been asked to monitor such unauthorized apps which are uploaded on Play Store, and create awareness among the members of the general public on their social media accounts, Director General of Police (CID) M.A. Saleem, said.

This is an attempt to steal the data from the public who download such unauthorised app and cheat them, Mr. Saleem, said adding that they have not received any complaint so far, but all the unit officials have been instructed to step up vigil, he said .

People should register only through the government-owned Seva Sindhu portal to get the benefits, and the government has not launched any mobile apps, a police officer from the city cybercrime station, said .

