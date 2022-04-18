CID conducts mahazar at Gyan Jyoti School

BJP leader Divya Hagargi still absconding

The accused allegedly involved in PSI recruitment examination scam were taken for conducting mahazar at Gyan Jyoti School in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

BJP leader Divya Hagargi still absconding

CID officials on Monday conducted the mahazar at the Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, where the alleged illegality was carried out during the examinations to recruit 545 Sub-Inspectors.

Rajesh Hagargi, along with the six accused including – three candidates Praveenkumar, Chetan Nandgaon and Arun, and the supervisors - Savitri, Siddamma and Suma, who have been remanded to three days police custody, were brought to the school, where examinations were held for recruitment.

The sleuths also recovered a digital video recorded from the examination centre, and enquired about the process of allegedly manipulating marks of candidates and how blank OMR sheets of particular candidates were filled after taking examinations.

BJP trying to maintain distance

The BJP is trying to maintain distance from the Hindutva activist and president of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School Divya Hagargi, after her name surfaced in the alleged fraud in the examination.

BJP spokesperson and Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil Telkur, in a release on Monday stated that Ms. Hagargi, who was accused in the alleged recruitment scam, was not a BJP leader. “Ms. Hagargi is nowhere related to the BJP,” he stated. The BJP government will not tolerate such irregularities. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered a CID probe into the illegality in the appointment and strict action will be taken against those involved in the alleged scam, he added.

On Sunday, a team led by Raghvendra Bhat, Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, and Shankargowda Patil swooped down on the residence of Ms. Hagargi. However, she had gone into hiding after her name surfaced in the scam and was untraceable. Seven people have been arrested so far.

CID officials have spread their dragnet to apprehend Ms. Hagargi and her close associates in connection with the case.

AAP demands judicial probe

Sharanbasappa Ambesinge, Aam Aadmi Party district youth wing president, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, demanded a judicial probe into the alleged scam of PSI recruitment examination. “I request the CID to record my evidence in the case, which would further give more leads and help expand the scope of its investigation into the scam,” Mr. Ambesinge added. The names of more accused could surface in the PSI recruitment scam, he added.