CID begins inquiry into ‘custodial death’

Officials of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have begun investigation in a case of custodial death of a resident of Vittalapura village at Mayakonda Police Station in Davangere district.

According to police sources, a CID team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Girish, began investigation in the case on Wednesday. Already, four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, have been arrested in connection with the case. They have also been suspended from service.

Vrundamma, wife of Marulasiddappa of Vittallapura village, had complained to Mayakonda Police seeking help to trace her missing husband who had left home to live with another woman. The Mayakonda Police subsequently traced him at nearby Huchchavvana Halli and had brought him to the police station on Monday.

The police had reportedly asked the family members to resolve the issue through dialogue and the complainant’s family had conveyed it to the police that they would come on Tuesday. However, in a later development, Marulasiddappa’s body was found near the railway station on Tuesday afternoon. The family members of Marulasiddappa had laid a siege to the police station alleging that the police had beaten the victim to death, while the local police denied it and said that they had let him off as he complained of uneasiness.

A case was registered at the Mayakonda Police Station on Tuesday night itself and Deputy Superintendent of Police Narasimha Tamradhwaj was appointed as the inquiry officer by the Superintendent of Police of Davangere Hanumantharaya.

In the wake of a complaint of custodial death, initially Sub-Inspector of Police Prakash, Head Constable Nagaraj and Constable Sher Ali were suspended and arrested. Later, another Constable Rangaswamy too was suspended and arrested.

Inspector-General of Police of Eastern Range S. Ravi, who had rushed to the station on Tuesday night, had assured the family members of handing over the case to the CID for investigation.

Compensation

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Davangere Mahanthesh Bilagi handed over a compensation cheque for ₹ 4,12,500 to the wife of the victim.

Mr. Bilagi has said that there was provision for giving a compensation of ₹ 8.25 lakh to the victim in this case. He said that they have now given 50% of the compensation and the balance would be disbursed after a charge-sheet is filed in court.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted in the presence of the Third JMFC (Judicial Magistrate First Class) Court at the District Hospital in Davangere on Wednesday and has been videographed.