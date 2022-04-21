CID arrests two police personnel in PSI recruitment scam

April 21, 2022 21:40 IST

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested two more persons, an MLA’s gunman, and a city armed reserve police constable, in connection with the alleged fraud in the PSI recruitment exam held at Gyan Jyoti English medium school exam centre in Kalaburagi.

The CID arrested Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil’s gunman Annayya Hiyali Desai and CAR police constable Rudragouda Patil in the case. The accused Desai was picked up while he was travelling with the MLA in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Divya Hagargi, BJP leader and the president of Gyan Jyoti School, an alleged kingpin of the case, school principal Kashinath and staff member Archana are still absconding.

Earlier, three staff members of Gyan Jyoti School and three candidates who appeared for the exams and Rajesh Hagargi were arrested in this connection. With the fresh arrest, the total number of people taken into custody in connection with the exam scam has risen to nine.

The exam scam came to light after the OMR sheet of one of the accused, Veeresh, surfaced. According to preliminary investigation, Veeresh , who wrote exams for the recruitment of PSI posts at Gyan Jyoti School examination centre secured 100 marks in the second paper even though he had answered only 21 questions.