CID arrests three more in PSI exam scam 

The Criminal Investigation Department on Wednesday arrested three more persons, including the brother-in-law of Rudragouda Patil, kingpin in the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) examination scam.

Of the three accused, Prakash Basavaraj Udagi, resident of Jawali (D) village in Aland taluk, is the brother-in-law of Rudragouda Patil. And, Aslam Saifan Mulk Muzawar from Mannur village and Munaf Jamadar from Karachagi village in Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district are close associates of Rudragouda Patil.

As per sources, the three accused helped the candidates by providing key answers through Bluetooth devices during the examination held for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector candidates.

Meanwhile, Aslam Saifan Muzawar, through a WhatsApp text message, has threatened a Dharwad-based social activist Ravi Shankar, following which a complaint has been lodged at Vidyagiri Police Station.

In the text message, Alsam Muzawar has written: “You will have to face dire consequences, if you dare to intervene in our leader’s (Rudragowda Patil) matter, we will not spare you.“