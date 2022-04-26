CID arrests one more in PSI recruitment scam

The CID, probing the PSI recruitment scam, arrested Sunil Kumar after document verification by the officials found that he was one of the beneficiaries.

Sunil Kumar from Kalaburagi had attended his exam in the Jnana Jyothi centre, which is the now under the CID radar for carrying out irregularities and helping all the candidates to secure highest ranks in the list.

Sunil Kumar, according to the officials, was summoned along with others to submit the documents for verification. Even before one of the accused arrested in this case confessed that Sunil Kumar was his candidate, the candidate’s OMR sheet verification proved his involvement based on which he was arrested, officials said.

The CID officials camped in Kalaburagi have arrested 17 persons . However, the kingpins are still on the run.