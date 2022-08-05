CID arrests eight persons in PSI recruitment scam

The arrested include a police constable

Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sleuths have arrested eight candidates, including a police constable, from Kalaburagi district in connection with the alleged fraud in the PSI recruitment examination.

The police identified the arrested as Bhagwantraya Jogur, Shrishail Hacchad, Siddugowda Patil, Kallappa S. Allapur, Peerappa Sidnal, Raviraj, Somnath, and Vijaykumar Gudur.

While Bhagwantraya Jogur, a native of Jewargi taluk, secured the first rank under the Kalyana Karnataka quota, Shrishail Hacchad, secured the 22nd rank under the quota.

Kallappa is serving as constables at Deodurg police station in Raichur district while Siddugowda of Gour (B) in Afzalpur taluk is a first division assistant at the primary healthcare centre in Mudnal of Yadgir district and Peerappa is serving as a cook in a hostel.

Siddugouda Patil is the brother-in-law of the alleged kingpin of the scam R.D. Patil.

A team of CID sleuths, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Gowda Patil, Prakash Rathod, and PSI from Intelligence Anand, Shivaprasad, and Yeshwant, are interrogating all the accused at the Aiwan-e-Shahi guest house in the city.

All the eight accused had appeared for PSI recruitment at various examination centres in Kalaburagi on October 3 and admitted that the answers were provided through Bluetooth.

CID sleuths are trying to collate information of the amount given by each candidate and possibilities of other persons involved in the racket. With the arrest of eight people, the total number of accused rose from 44 to 52(eom)