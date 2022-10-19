CID arrests 37 teachers in recruitment scam

In one of the major raids carried out in the recent past, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday arrested 37 teachers who were allegedly appointed illegally in a recruitment scam the agency is now probing.

As many as 30 special teams carried out the raid simultaneously at 51 places across the State, including in Kolar, Chickballapur, Bengaluru South, and Chitradurga, and arrested teachers who were allegedly appointed through malpractices. Among the arrested, 24 teachers are from Kolar, five each from Bengaluru South and Chitradurga districts, and three from Chickballapur. Efforts are on to track down others and they will be arrested soon, a senior police officer said.

The raid was carried out by 18 Dy.SPs and 14 inspectors along with other personnel. The Education Department, after an internal probe, had recently submitted a report to the CID, giving details of teachers who may have been appointed through malpractices. Based on the report, the CID formed special teams and conducted the raids.

The scam came to light following a complaint filed at the Vidhana Soudha police station and Halasuru Gate police station here in August and September. Considering the ramification, the government handed over the case to the CID for a detailed probe.

Earlier, CID officials had arrested 22 people, including directors and former joint directors of the Education Department, along with 12 teachers who had secured jobs illegally and had been serving for many years.