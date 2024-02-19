ADVERTISEMENT

CID arrests 3 more accused in PSI recruitment scam in Karnataka

February 19, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The trio were invigilators at exam centres

The Hindu Bureau

The PSI recruitment scam was exposed following reports of malpractice in the examination centre at Gyan Jyoti English Medium School in Kalaburagi, which was run by a BJP leader. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Continuing its investigation into the PSI recruitment scam, the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Karnataka arrested three persons, including a first division assistant and a hostel warden, for allegedly colluding with the prime accused R.D. Patil and helping two candidates with key answers using Bluetooth devices.

The accused have been identified as Chandrakant Thippanna Pyati, first division assistant of Shahabad community health centre, Basavaraj Siddaramappa Jamadar, superintendent of backward classes pre-metric hostel in Afzalpur, and Shashidhar Shivasharanappa Jamadaar from Hirapura in Kalaburagi district.

The trio were invigilators at exam centres. In collusion with the prime accused, they are suspected of sharing key answers with candidates Siddugowda and Paramesh to help improve their scores. These two candidates had topped the exams. They were questioned by CID officials, which led them to the accused, sources said.

Based on their statement, a case was registered in Ashoknagar police station in Kalaburagi. CID officials took over the investigation.

So far, as many as 113 accused have been arrested in the case, officials said.

CONNECT WITH US