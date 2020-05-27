Churches, mosques too will be opened from June 1, says CM

Bengaluru

27 May 2020 15:02 IST

A day after the State government taking a decision on re-opening of nearly 35,000 Muzrai temples from June 1, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday said churches and mosques too will be allowed to re-open from next month (June 1).

Speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary at the Vidhana Soudha, the Chief Minister said norms applied to temples would also be applied churches and mosques.

“Once we say temples can open, churches and mosques should also open, there will be no restrictions on them. But the State government has been awaiting the Central government’s permission for re-opening…” he said.

On Tuesday Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary held a meeting with the Chief Minister and had announced that government-owned temples which were closed for over two months owing to COVID-19 induced lockdown will be reopened from June 1.

“We want permission from Delhi, from the Prime Minister, I have written a letter, the expectation is that mostly we will get permission,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Asked about opening of hotels and restaurants, he said he had written to the Prime Minister, seeking permission to allow hotels and restaurants to reopen from next month.