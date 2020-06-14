Churches in North Karnataka thrown open to prayers

Members of Christian community offered prayers at various churches here on Sunday.

The Christian places of worship, which were closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, were thrown open to devotees after 83 days. Special prayers were held at the historic Hebich Memorial Church here while the authorities concerned ensured social distancing during the prayer sessions. The devout also wore masks.

There was also thermal screening and sanitisers on the premises of the churches. Members aged above 65 and those less than 10 were not allowed into the churches.

But the prayer sessions were beamed live on social media for such people and children.

Reverend S.S. Sakri and G. Nandakumar led the special prayers for Corona Warriors.

Bishop of Karnataka North Diocese (Church of South India) Ravijumar Niranjan said that prayers were held in all churches in the 11 districts of the North Diocese.