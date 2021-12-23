Church vandalised in Chikkaballapura

Police step up patrolling at religious places across the district

Miscreants vandalised the statue of St. Anthony at a church in Sosaipalya in Chikkaballapura on December 23.

The incident came to light around 5.30 a.m. when a few people visited the church. They informed the priest who called the police and filed a complaint.

The police have initiated an investigation to identify the culprits.

They also stepped up patrolling at religious places across the district.

This is the 11th incident of attacks on churches across Karnataka since September this year, said Kantha Raju, spokesperson for the archdiocese.