Church near Mysuru vandalised

December 28, 2022 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - MYSURU

Some unidentified persons allegedly damaged the statue of Infant Jesus at St. Mary’s church in Periyapatana, broke a few flower pots and other items in the premises on December 27.

The vandalisation came to light when one of the workers Rajanna entered the premises to switch on the light late in the evening.

A complaint was filed by Fr. John Paul with the Periyapatana police. The culprits are suspected to have entered the premises when Fr. John Paul had gone out of town in the evening. The caretaker was on leave.