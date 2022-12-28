ADVERTISEMENT

Church near Mysuru vandalised

December 28, 2022 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - MYSURU

Periyapatana police have registered a complaint

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified persons allegedly damaged the statue of Infant Jesus at St. Mary’s church in Periyapatana, broke a few flower pots and other items in the premises on December 27.

The vandalisation came to light when one of the workers Rajanna entered the premises to switch on the light late in the evening.

A complaint was filed by Fr. John Paul with the Periyapatana police. The culprits are suspected to have entered the premises when Fr. John Paul had gone out of town in the evening. The caretaker was on leave.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US