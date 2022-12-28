HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Church near Mysuru vandalised

Periyapatana police have registered a complaint

December 28, 2022 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Some unidentified persons allegedly damaged the statue of Infant Jesus at St. Mary’s church in Periyapatana, broke a few flower pots and other items in the premises on December 27.

The vandalisation came to light when one of the workers Rajanna entered the premises to switch on the light late in the evening.

A complaint was filed by Fr. John Paul with the Periyapatana police. The culprits are suspected to have entered the premises when Fr. John Paul had gone out of town in the evening. The caretaker was on leave.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.