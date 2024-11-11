 />
Chunchankatte Jalapatotsava to be held on Nov. 30, Dec. 1

Published - November 11, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
The waterfalls at Chunchankatte near K.R. Nagar.

The waterfalls at Chunchankatte near K.R. Nagar. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

‘Dhanushkoti Cauvery Jalapata Utsav’ has been organised at Chunchankatte, which is known for its scenic waterfalls that come alive during the monsoon, near K.R. Nagar, on November 30 and December 1.

A decision on the ‘Chunchankatte Jalapatotsava’ was taken at a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office chaired by K.R. Nagar MLA D. Ravishankar. Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy was present.

While asking the officials to ensure the festival was celebrated on a grand scale, the MLA suggested lighting up the area from K.R. Nagar to Chunchanakatte to create a festive ambience. Entertainment and cultural programmes should be part of the event, he said. He added that an exhibition should be organised at the venue besides opening stalls for local vendors. The information on the utsav should be shared with schools and colleges so that students can watch.

The MLA also asked the Health Department to organise a health camp so that the visitors can make use of the facility for a check-up.

The DC told the taluk officers to fill up potholes on the road from K.R. Nagar to Chunchanakatte. A grand stage has to be put up for the programmes, he said and added that cleanliness has to get top priority. He said the artistes for the cultural programmes have to be identified and suggested that students from schools and colleges be invited to present programmes at the venue.

Tourism potential

At Chunchanakatte, the Cauvery meanders and drops from a height of about 20 meters and flows amidst the rocky terrain making Chunchanakatte an attractive spot for visitors. A few years ago, the Tourism Department had planned to develop a facility for adventure sports at the place. However, nothing was done and the place continues to lack tourist facilities, despite having the potential and being surrounded by some tourist sites.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri and other officials were present at the meeting.

