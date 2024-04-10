GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chukki, of DVS Independent PU College, secures fourth highest rank in Arts

She wants to study law and become an IAS officer

April 10, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Chukki

Chukki | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chukki K.C., a student of DVS Independent PU College in Shivamogga, has secured the fourth highest score in the II PU Arts stream. She secured 593 out of 600 in the annual examination.

Chukki, the daughter of Poornima H.M., an advocate, and Chandrashekhar M.B., a senior journalist in Shivamogga, chose to study Arts after scoring 621 out of 625 in SSLC. “I always wanted to pursue my studies in Arts. I want to become an IAS officer,” she said.

The student said she was expecting to emerge as one of the toppers, as the preparatory exams conducted by the college did boost her confidence. “I appeared for three preparatory examinations, besides solving many other question papers,” she said.

Chukki wants to take up studies in law. She has taken the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), an entrance test for the undergraduate law programme. Later, she plans to prepare for civil service exams.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / students / test/examination / laws

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.