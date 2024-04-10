Chukki, of DVS Independent PU College, secures fourth highest rank in Arts

April 10, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chukki K.C., a student of DVS Independent PU College in Shivamogga, has secured the fourth highest score in the II PU Arts stream. She secured 593 out of 600 in the annual examination.

Chukki, the daughter of Poornima H.M., an advocate, and Chandrashekhar M.B., a senior journalist in Shivamogga, chose to study Arts after scoring 621 out of 625 in SSLC. “I always wanted to pursue my studies in Arts. I want to become an IAS officer,” she said.

The student said she was expecting to emerge as one of the toppers, as the preparatory exams conducted by the college did boost her confidence. “I appeared for three preparatory examinations, besides solving many other question papers,” she said.

Chukki wants to take up studies in law. She has taken the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), an entrance test for the undergraduate law programme. Later, she plans to prepare for civil service exams.