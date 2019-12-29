Christ’s statue: Dhruvanarayan hits out at BJP leaders

Former MP R. Dhruvanarayan came down heavily on BJP leaders for opposing the proposed statue of Jesus Christ in Kapalabetta in Kanakapura Assembly constituency.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday, he said the BJP leaders had displayed the “poison in their hearts” by issuing statements opposing the construction of statue of Jesus Christ in Kapalabetta.

The former MP sought to remind BJP leaders that most of them had studied in institutions set up by Christian missionaries. Before Independence, most of the schools and hospitals set up in the country were by missionaries.

“Where did Pratap Simha (Mysuru’s BJP MP) study in Mangaluru? He studied in Aloysius College. How many BJP leaders studied in schools and colleges set up by Christian missionaries”, he said seeking to remind the opponents of the statue the contribution of Christian missionaries to the society by setting up schools and hospitals.

Mr. Dhruvanarayan referred to the critical role played by a hospital set up by a Christian missionary in Kamagere in Chamarajanagar after the Sulwadi food poisoning case last year. “If not for the hospital in Kamagere, where the victims were rushed for treatment, hundreds of people would have lost their lives”, he said.

Wondering what was wrong when the local MLA D.K. Shivakumar accepts a representation given by his voters to build a statue of Jesus Christ, Mr. Dhruvanarayan said the response of Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa in the regard was “inhuman”.

Christians are also citizens of the country, comprising about 2 per cent of the population. A lot of Christians reside in the village and had approached the local MLA for a statue of Jesus Christ, he said.

The issue had no connection whatsoever with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Can the BJP leaders fall so low? After keeping the Muslims out of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP leaders are showing their narrow-mindedness by opposing Jesus Christ’s statue”, he said.

Mr .Dhruvanarayan, in a reference to Mr. Eshwarappa, said “After making disparaging remarks against people of the third gender and Bovi community, he has now targeted the Christians.”

He asked the BJP leaders to focus on improving the country’s economy, which has reached its lowest since 1991, “instead of dividing the people on religious lines by taking up emotive issues.”

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, former MLA Balaraj and former Chairman of Mysuru Paints and Varnishes H.A. Venkatesh were also present on the occasion.