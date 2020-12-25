Christmas celebrated with gaiety

Mysuru

25 December 2020 19:20 IST

Christmas was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour in the region on Friday.

Though held in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic it did not dampen the festival spirit with many of the churches including the St.Philomena’s Church in the city witnessing a steady arrival of the devout for prayers.

While the attendance at the churches was relatively thin, there was a sizeable presence of devotees at St.Philomena’s Church where a lengthy queue was witnessed to catch a glimpse of Infant Jesus in the crib.

Advertising

Advertising

The traditional midnight mass too was thinly attended but the Bishop of Mysuru K.A. Williams had stated earlier that admission would be limited to a manageable number of people unlike in the past where there used to be a steady flow of devotees throughout the day. The attendance to the special prayers was limited to about 300 per batch after which the subsequent batch of devotees were let in for the next round of prayers.

Most of the churches in the city including CSI Harwicke Church, St.Bartholomew’s Church and St.Philomena’s Church were illuminated to mark the occasion.