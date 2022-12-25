Christmas celebrated with gaiety in Mysuru

December 25, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional gaiety with special mass conduced at various churches in the city on Sunday.

There was midnight mass at St. Philomena’s Church which was illuminated to mark the occasion. Besides the devotees taking part in the prayers, a large number of tourists and locals too congregated at the historic church to soak in the illumination and appreciate the interiors of the heritage structure.

Bishop K.A. William and other priests carried the idol of Infant Jesus and was joined by other members of the Church who arrived in a procession placed the idol of Infant Jesus in the crib while the devout lit candles and offered prayers.

There were large gatherings at other churches as well in the city and the outskirts. Christmas celebrations was a subdued affair in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic and hence, there was a surge in the number of people attending the midnight mass this year.

On Sunday morning, there was a steady flow of devotees to the churches for prayers. The celebrations and the illumination of churches added a new verve and hue to the Mysuru Winter Festival which began on Saturday.