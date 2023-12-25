Christmas celebrated with fervour in North Karnataka region

December 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and spirit of goodwill on Monday with members of the Christian community coming out in large numbers to attend Christmas mass across various towns and cities in North Karnataka districts.

A large number of people visited churches for prayers despite apprehensions of a new COVID-19 variant spreading.

Apart from saying prayers, feeding the poor, cultural programmes and carol singing formed part of the Christmas celebrations.

Solemn rejoicing marked Christmas celebrations in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, more so in Dharwad where the Basel Mission was established in 1836.

The centuries-old Hebich Memorial Church, the Church of All Saints, the Holy Cross Church in Dharwad, Basel Mission Church and other churches in Hubballi were illuminated as part of the celebrations.

Most of the Christians in the twin cities have put up the traditional Star sign in front of their houses. Various localities inhabited by members of the Christian community are illuminated with colourful lights.

In fact, the festive spirit has pervaded the twin cities for over a week now with shops and business establishments doing good business.

Bakeries and shops selling cakes, puddings, chocolates and sweets and stores selling greeting cards also have been doing good business.

Most of the restaurants wore a colourful look with Christmas trees being erected and Christmas decorations done.

As has been seen in the past, Christian families sent sweets and cakes to non-Christian families as part of the celebrations and some invited friends and acquaintances to join them in the celebrations.

In some residential localities, Christmas was celebrated by non-Christians, particularly by members of women’s groups who arranged Christmas parties.

