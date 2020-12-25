Christmas celebrated with fervour in NK region;special prayers said for ending COVID-19

HUBBALLI

25 December 2020 21:22 IST

Churches in the these districts, which witness large gatherings, saw fewer people walking in due to the health scare

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and the spirit of goodwill for all in the districts of Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Uttara Kannada and Davangere on Friday with special prayers being said seeking heavenly intervention to end COVID-19. However, there was considerable decrease in the number of visitors this time.

Apart from special prayers, feeding the poor, cultural programmes and carol singing formed part of the celebrations. Solemn rejoicing marked the celebrations in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad, particularly in Dharwad where the Basel Mission was established in 1836.

Churches in the these districts, which usually witness large gatherings for the festival, on Friday, saw fewer number of people walking into the churches due to the health scare. Even within the churches seating arrangement was made in accordance with physical distancing norms. Most of the elderly persons stayed away from the churches because of the pandemic.

Most of the Christians in the twin cities had put up the traditional star signs in front of their houses. Several streets were illuminated with colourful lights.

Shops in the markets of Hubballi-Dharwad had been doing brisk business for the past many days. Artificial Christmas trees and decorative lamps were in great demand. Bakeries and shops selling cakes, puddings, chocolates and sweets, and stores selling greeting cards also did good business.

The centuries-old Hebich Memorial Church, the Church of All Saints, the Holy Cross Church in Dharwad, the Basel Mission Church and other churches in Hubballi were illuminated as part of the celebrations. The twin cities have followers of different denominations of Christianity belonging to different ethnic and linguistic groups and the festival is celebrated as per their local traditions. Several Christian families were seen sending sweets and cakes to non-Christian families as part of the celebrations.