Christmas celebrated in Mysuru

December 25, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - MYSURU

Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour in Mysuru.

Celebrations began on Sunday evening with the illumination and decoration of churches for the midnight mass. The festive spirit was seen even in several streets and public spaces, which were decorated with Christmas trees, lights and stars.

The historic St. Philomena’s Church on Ashoka Road in the city was also illuminated for the occasion.

Archbishop Emeritus Bernard Moras, who is serving as the Apostolic Administrator of Diocese of Mysore, placed the idol of Infant Jesus in the crib and held the midnight mass. He also blessed the gathering and delivered the Christmas message.

Devotees thronged St. Philomena’s Church as well as other Churches in the city on Monday.

