Christians to take out candlelight march today

July 16, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of various Christian organisations will take out a silent protest march in Belagavi on Monday, against the continued violence in Manipur.

They will take out a candlelight march and pray for harmony and peace in the north-eastern State. The Belgaum Pastors and Christian Leaders Association and the United Christian Forum are organising the march.

The rally will commence on Methodist Church Campus at 5.30 p.m. The procession will pass through RTO Circle and return to Rani Chenamma Circle. Homage will be paid to the deceased in the Manipur violence and prayers will be offered for peace and harmony in Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop of Belgaum Rev. Fr. Derek Fernandes and pastors of various Christian churches will be paying homage to the victims of Manipur violence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.