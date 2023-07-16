HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Christians to take out candlelight march today

July 16, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Members of various Christian organisations will take out a silent protest march in Belagavi on Monday, against the continued violence in Manipur.

They will take out a candlelight march and pray for harmony and peace in the north-eastern State. The Belgaum Pastors and Christian Leaders Association and the United Christian Forum are organising the march.

The rally will commence on Methodist Church Campus at 5.30 p.m. The procession will pass through RTO Circle and return to Rani Chenamma Circle. Homage will be paid to the deceased in the Manipur violence and prayers will be offered for peace and harmony in Manipur.

Bishop of Belgaum Rev. Fr. Derek Fernandes and pastors of various Christian churches will be paying homage to the victims of Manipur violence.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.