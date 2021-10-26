Christians take out protest march

HUBBALLI

26 October 2021 01:24 IST

Hundreds of Christians led by pastors took out a protest in Hubballi on Monday condemning the attack on members of Christian community in Hubballi and seeking dropping of the proposed Anti-Conversion law.

The march began from St. Peter’s Church on Gadag Road and passed through the Lamington Road and reached Kittur Chennamma Circle where they held a demonstration for some time. They then marched to the Mini Vidhana Soudha where they raised slogans against the attack and against the anti-conversion law.

Addressing the protesters, president of the Dharwad District Christian Pastors and Leaders’ Alliance for Peace March Sunil Mahade said that without any evidence or proof, baseless allegations were being made about forceful conversions by Christians. “We are Indians and we lead our lives according to the Constitution. Don’t make baseless allegations against us and victimise us,” he said. He also questioned the rationale behind the survey on alleged illegal churches and said that it was nothing but a move aimed at suppressing the community.

Pastor Cedric Jacob said that some communal organisations, officials and elected representatives were trying to snub the community. “We are followers of Jesus. We preach his teachings and without disturbing anyone, strive for the welfare of society. We try to transform alcoholics and give them anew lease of life,” he said.

Secretary of the Alliance Praveen Nadakattin, HDMC councillors Doreraj Manikuntla, Suvarna Kalkuntla, former councillor Sudha Manikuntla, Congress leader Anilkumar Patil and several pastors were part of the agitation.

The protesters held placards condemning the developments and sought action against all the accused. The protestors included representatives from Belagavi, Haveri, Gadag, Mysuru, Mangaluru and office bearers of Telengana Rashtriya Kraista Parishat. Following the protest vehicular movement was affected for some time on the busy Lamington Road and Chennamma Circle. The Christian community members have already filed a complaint with the police on the attack by members of Hindutva outfits, which happened last Sunday.