Christians take out peace rally against spread of misinformation

February 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MYSURU

A prayer and peace rally against alleged spread of misinformation was taken out by Christians in Mysuru on Sunday.

People from Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Kodagu, which are part of the Mysore Diocese, participated in the rally that began from St. Joseph’s Cathedral (St. Philomena’s Church) and passed through Fountain Circle and Millenium Circle in front of LIC office before reaching the Bishop’s house on Nelson Mandela Road.

A memorandum was submitted to the Archbishop Emeritus of Archdiocese of Bangalore Bernard Moras, who was recently appointed administrator of Mysore Diocese in the absence of Bishop of Mysore K.A. William.

A representative of Janadhwani, which organised the rally, said people of the Diocese were upset against the “mischievous and false allegations” spread against the Bishop of Mysore on social media.

The Mysore Diocesan Laity Voice, which was also part of the rally, said they were going through the “trauma of the disturbance of our faith” by the “false and fabricated content” spread through social media. “The image of the Church is distorted through social media. This is nothing but the works of the evil and it disturbs our faith”, the statement said.