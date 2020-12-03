Christians postpone agitation

Mangaluru

Ivan D’Souza, former MLC, on Thursday said the Christian community has postponed the Statewide agitation planned on Friday in view of the government showing interest to constitute the Christian Development Corporation.

Addressing presspersons, he said the day-long hunger strike scheduled in Mangaluru on December 4 has been put off. Christian leaders will not hold demonstration in Bengaluru on December 7 when the State legislature sessions will begin, he said.

Mr. D’Souza said after he announced on December 1 that a Statewide agitation would be launched to urge the government to form the corporation, the government has invited him and other Christian leaders for talks on constituting it. No date for talks has been fixed. But it could be during the session period.

He said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had announced constitution of the corporation in the 2019-20 Budget and set apart funds for the same. Memorandum and Article of Associations too were framed by the government. However, the government on June 16 this year rejected the proposal on the direction of the CM, Mr. D’Souza said.