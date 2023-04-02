Christians offer lent prayers at Miraculous Cross atop Nandgad Hill near Khanapur

April 02, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Belagavi

Believers from Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra trekked to the Miraculous Cross atop Nandgad Hill near Khanapur for Lent prayers on Sunday.

The holy mount, around 40 km from Belagavi on the Karnataka-Goa highway, is a place of pilgrimage for Christians of various denominations.

The Diocesan Day of Reparation celebrations were organised by the Diocese of Belgaum. It is an annual festival, held during the Lenten season, a week before Good Friday.

A holy mass and special prayers were held in the Immaculate Conception Church. Prayers were held in different languages.

Bishop of Belgaum Reverend Father Derek Fernandes presided over the mass.

He urged people to visit the Miraculous Cross with clean hearts and minds. He also focused on the word reparation.

“As we celebrate the day of reparation, let us be reminded that it implies not only seeking pardon from God and each other for the sins we have committed but also readiness to repair damage done to others through our actions. One may go to the pilgrim centres and seek God’s blessings, but if we are not repentant, forgiving and ready to repair the damage caused, then, all our devotions would be meaningless and void. In this sense, there has to be a change seen in us one we approach God for his mercy. As we stand at the foot of the Cross here, let us be reminded of the reparation done by Jesus Christ for our sins by dying on the Cross for us. Just like him, let us humble ourselves, seek pardon from each other and thus imitate Christ who died for us on the Cross,” he said.

“Repentance is the prerequisite for reparation. It is reparation from sins and turning to God. Many times our relationship is spoilt due to the hatred, gossiping and committing sins against our fellow brethren. As we offer our prayers and petitions to the Miraculous Cross, let us forgive those who have sinned against us and also seek forgiveness for our sins against our fellow beings,” Bishop Fernandes said, giving references from the Holy Bible.

Priests Shantappa Borker, Philip Kutty, Kustas Lima, Pramod Kumar and others were present.