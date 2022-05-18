Christians feel let down by nod to Ordinance

Stating that the Christian community feels let down by the assent given to the Protection of Right to Religions Freedom Ordinance by the Governor, Archbishop of Bengaluru Peter Machado said that the community is “deeply hurt and disturbed” that the Government has let down the Christian population in the State.

While Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday gave his assent to promulgate an ordinance to make the anti-conversion bill an act, a delegation of Christian religious leaders had met him on Monday to prevail upon him not to give his assent.

On Tuesday, Dr. Machado, in a release said, the community feels betrayed when its sentiments are not taken note of and selfless services in the fields of education, healthcare and other social areas for the welfare of all the communities are not taken into consideration. He said that in the past few months, the community was repeatedly drawing the attention of the State government and general public that this bill was irrelevant and malicious, and only aimed at dividing Christians from other religious minorities.

“Our delegation had met him and made an earnest appeal to him not to give assent to the proposed bill but, unfortunately, our request was not honoured and considered favourably by the Governor,” said Dr. Machado.