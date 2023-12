December 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the Christian community’s service in the field of education and health is commendable. He was speaking after inaugurating the Linear Accelerator Radiation Therapy Service at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru.

The therapy service is a state-of-the-art treatment method for cancer treatment. “Like a government hospital, Baptist Hospital is providing quality treatment to poor patients,” said the Chief Minister.

