Christ University education and career fair ‘DAKSH’ on January 5 and 6

January 02, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

Christ (Deemed to be University) will host its annual education and career fair ‘DAKSH’ on January 5 and 6. The Hindu is the official media partner for the event.

DAKSH will be held at the university’s central campus in the city from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both days. The fair will help students, parents, educators, and enthusiasts to understand options for higher education and career paths. There will be over 110 educational stalls at the campus, offering engaging interactions with alumni and distinguished professors of various disciplines. Furthermore, the online stalls, accessible through the DAKSH website, set from 5 p.m. onwards, promises guidance and assistance to people across the world.

Scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be the chief guest this year, apart from other esteemed speakers including retired DGP Amar Kumar Pandey; V.R. Raman, executive director, Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability; Mrinal Satish, Dean, National Law School, and research scientist from Nyobolt, United Kingdom Supreeth Nagendran, among others.

The university will also host an open day along with DAKSH, offering a unique opportunity for the attendees to engage with faculty, students, and alumni, providing valuable insights, a statement said.