Choultry construction: Panel gives clean chit to S.R. Mahesh

MYSURU

14 June 2021 23:48 IST

Ex-DC of Mysuru had alleged that structure was built on rajakaluve

Former Minister and Janata Dal (S) MLA S.R. Mahesh has been given a clean chit by a panel of officials probing the charges of encroachment of rajakaluve or storm water drain by the choultry belonging to him at Dattagalli here. Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash had last week constituted a panel of officials headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Manjunathaswamy to conduct a survey and submit a report to him after former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri alleged that the choultry was encroaching upon a rajakaluve. The report, copies of which were released by Mr Mahesh at a press conference on Monday, stated that the choultry had neither been built on the rajakaluve nor had encroached upon any of the portion of the rajakaluve. When it was measured, the choultry was found to have been constructed at a distance of 74, 72, and 73 metres away from the rajakaluve, the report said.

Mr. Mahesh claimed he had parted with 6,000 sq feet of land for the construction of the Outer Ring Road near the choultry and had not claimed any compensation from the government for it.

The report giving a clean chit to the former Minister had been forwarded to the Regional Commissioner by the Deputy Commissioner and a copy of the same had been made available to Mr. Mahesh.

The JD(S) legislator asked whether Ms. Sindhuri tried to “take revenge” against him by accusing him of land encroachment for complaining to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa against the alleged negligence towards her duty and construction of a swimming pool in the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in alleged violation of heritage laws.