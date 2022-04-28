Chopper develops technical fault, delays minister’s arrival at entrepreneurship event in Mysuru

Special Correspondent April 28, 2022 19:50 IST

The arrival of the Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani to inaugurate the entrepreneurship promotional drive in Mysuru on Thursday, was delayed as the chopper developed some technical fault.

The Minister was slated to inaugurate the programme at 9.30 a.m. at the KSOU auditorium. However, as the audience who were mainly students waited, there was no word about the minister. So, the technical sessions were held in the interim. It transpired the chopper in which Mr. Nirani was supposed to travel, developed some technical faults and hence, the plan to fly to Mysuru was abandoned and the Minister reached Mysuru by road late in the afternoon.