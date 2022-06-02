Choose courses based on your interest, students told  

Emphasis on action plan to surpass the previous year’s performance in SSLC exam

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has emphasised the need for coming out with an action plan to surpass the previous year’s performance in SSLC examination.

Speaking at a felicitation programme for meritorious students of SSLC in Dharwad on Thursday, he said that the district has done well in the board examination but there is always scope for improvement.

Mr. Hegde also stressed the need for allowing students to choose their course of choice. He said that parents should not mount pressure on young minds. Children should make a wise decision and choose courses according to their interests so that they can excel in their chosen field, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Suresh Itnal said that along with passing percentage, scoring marks too has increased these days. As there is stiff competition, one should not be satisfied with what he has achieved. One should constantly strive to upgrade his knowledge and participate in national and international competitions to boost his confidence and also enhance IQ level, he said.

He said that 25,120 students out of the 29,569 students have passed the SSLC examination taking pass percentage to 84.95. One student scored 625 out of 625 marks, while six scored 624. And, seven students scored 623 marks.

After felicitations, the toppers shared their feelings on their achievement and gave some tips to those appearing for the SSLC exam in the coming years.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath spoke.