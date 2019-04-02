Choose between democracy and dictatorship: Kharge

Thousands of people participating in Congress-JD(S) coalition rally in Bidar on Tuesday.

BIDAR

02 April 2019 23:22 IST

Senior Congress leaders address a joint Congress-JD(S) rally in Bidar

Terming the current Lok Sabha elections as a decisive battle between democratic and autocratic forces, between secular and communal forces and between Ambedkar’s Constitution and its opponents, Congress Leader in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge asked the people to vote for Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition candidates in the State to prevent the country from falling into the hands of tyrannical forces. He was addressing a Congress-JD(S) coalition rally here on Tuesday.

“The current Lok Sabha elections are not fights between individual candidates, but a decisive battle between democratic and autocratic forces. The RSS-backed BJP and Narendra Modi want to finish the Ambedkar-authored Constitution that firmly stands for democracy, equality, fraternity and social justice. Without the Constitution, India has no future. You [people] need to vote against BJP to safeguard your rights and save the country,” he said.

Mr. Kharge said that backed by the RSS, the PM was making serious attempts to replace democracy with dictatorship. “If he returns to power, the Dalits, backward classes, minorities, tribals, working people, and other oppressed and marginal communities will lose their rights under his tyrannical rule,” he said.

Countering Mr. Modi on his frequently asked question on what the Congress had done for the nation, Mr. Kharge hit back saying that the PM was unaware of the Congress’ struggles and sacrifices for India’s freedom as he was born after Independence.

“Modi doesn’t know how many Congressmen were jailed and killed for India’s freedom. Let him say how many of his saffron leaders participated in the freedom movement and how many of them were jailed and killed. These people who never fought for the country are trying to teach us lessons in patriotism,” he said.

Criticising the PM for “silence in Parliament and endless speeches outside”, Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Modi had spoken for only 25 hours and 25 minutes in the Parliament in the last five years.

“In his public speeches, Modi frequently asks what Congress has done in the last 70 years. If Congress had not safeguarded the Constitution and democracy, he wouldn’t have become the Prime Minister. If Congress had not initiated the Green Revolution, people would have died of starvation. If Congress had not initiated the communication revolution, India would have lagged behind other countries in communication technology. Who built all the major reservoirs and expanded irrigation? It was because of Congress’ vision and efforts that India became a space power today. The only thing Modi did was press a button and send the spacecraft to Mars while the entire ground for the mission was completed during the Congress rule,” he said.