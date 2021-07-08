Choice of new Ministers: A new pattern in Central administration

BENGALURU

08 July 2021 00:04 IST

It shows that focus is on performance rather than on seniority and political clout

A new order appears to be emerging in Karnataka with respect to central administration with the dropping of veteran leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda from the Union Ministry and inclusion of four others, including former Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Rajya Sabha member Rajiv Chandrashekhar.

Sources in the BJP describe it is a clear indication from the party Central leadership that it is focusing on performance rather than previous laurels, seniority, or political clout.

Old equations

However, the Central leadership has clearly tried to balance caste and regional equations, as Ms. Karandlaje has been chosen to replace Mr. Gowda as she belongs to his community and region. Similarly, Bhagwanth Khuba, two-time Bidar MP, who belongs to the Lingayat community, has been chosen to fill the slot vacated due to the death of Suresh Angadi.

Similarly, representation has been given to the SC community by choosing A. Narayanaswamy, who belongs to the ‘Left’ section among SCs.

The choice of the four MPs though there were other seniors is being seen as an indication that the Narendra Modi-led dispensation is trying to pick those who are perceived as capable of delivering to improve its image in the post-COVID-19 period.

Ties with Sangh

Another important factor, according to sources, is that all four new Ministers have good ties with the Sangh Parivar. According to sources, Mr. Khuba was picked considering his active role in reaching the government’s achievements to people through mass contact programmes. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Raghavendra and Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav’s names too were in the list of probables. However, others were chosen over them due to strategic reasons.

A section of the party leaders also feel that the selection of the new Ministers may also pave the way in nurturing new leadership in the party State unit.

The newly-inducted central Ministers from the State are also expected to contribute to “visible” development of the State too apart from their Central responsibilities in tune with Mr. Modi’s pre-poll promise of putting the State on the fast pace of development.