‘Choice of Ministers is party decision which I welcome’

Rebutting speculation over their “disappointment” for not being inducted into Chief Minister B.S. Yediyuappa’s Cabinet and for not being able to attend a flood review meeting chaired by Ministers B. Sriramulu and Prabhu Chavan, K. Shivanagowda Naik, MLA from Deodurg, and Narasimha Naik, MLA from Surpur, have given their reactions.

Talking to The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru, Mr. Shivanagowda Naik said that he came to know about the Ministers visiting Raichur district to review the flood situation only late in the night. “I came to know about this late in the night and was not able to join them as my vehicle was not in a good condition for the travel from Bengaluru to Raichur,” he said.

It may be recalled that he could not attend the meeting in Raichur on Wednesday.

Refuting speculation over “being disappointed” for not being included in the Ministry, Mr. Shivanagowda Naik reiterated that “all BJP MLAs are like brothers. I don’t have any disappointment for not being considered for a Ministerial berth, as it was a party decision which I welcome. I am ready to work for the party.”

To a question, he replied that he will approach the Chief Minister for additional compensation to be released to Raichur district for taking up relief work in the flood-affected areas.

If the district administration comes up with proposals, the State government itself is ready to handle the situation, irrespective of the compensation being released as per norms of the NDRF and the SDRF.

MLA Narasimha Naik, who was also not able to attend the review meeting in Yadgir on Thursday, told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru, that he was in a meeting of the Scheduled Tribes community in Bengaluru, demanding 7.5 % reservation for the community.

“If I was disappointed, why should I be there at the Chief Minister’s house to discuss the issue of increasing reservation,” he asked. Mr. Narasimha Naik also said that “our dream of returning to power has been fulfilled. Thus, there is no disappointment.”

Earlier, it was speculated that both the Naiks belonging to a Scheduled Tribes community were “disappointed” after Mr. Sriramulu, who is also from the same community, took oath as Minister.