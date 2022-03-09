Mysuru chlorine gas leak: Cylinder shifted out of railway colony

The chlorine gas cylinder being taken away from the colony on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Even as the chlorine gas cylinder that leaked here on Monday, affecting about 87 persons, was shifted out from the Railway Colony in Yadavagiri, the affected persons gas are stable and recovering in hospitals. Four patients are in ICU at K.R. Hospital.

Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal said the 1,000-kg cylinder was shifted out from the colony near Vani Vilas Water Works early on Tuesday. The agency from Chikkamagaluru that installed the cylinder in 2015, shifted it to its premises.

The leak began around 3 p.m. and spread in the vicinity. People complained of breathlessness, cough, and irritation in the respiratory tract. The affected were rushed to the railway hospital and later to K.R. Hospital as they needed oxygen support.

The leak was plugged around 5 p.m. The staff at VVWW also vacated the premises. The roads around the colony were blocked as a precautionary measure until the leak was plugged.

“All patients are out of danger and some of them have been discharged,” said Mr. Agarwal.

According to railway sources, 40 persons were taken to K.R. Hospital last night and 29 patients were discharged on Tuesday. Eight patients are in wards and three in ICU.

Out of 43 patients referred to the railway hospital, 12 are stable. Out of four patients admitted at a private hospital here, one was discharged and three have been shifted to the ward while two patients admitted in ICU at DRM Hospital here are stable.

MMCRI dean and director H.N. Dinesh said the patients were kept under observation since last night with oxygen support. About 12 children were treated at Cheluvamba Hospital. Those in ICU are also stable but will be under care for another 24 to 48 hours.