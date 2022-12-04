Photos | Look beyond the rocks at Chitradurga fort

  1. EPaper
Chitradurga fort is now overshadowed by the town below, but the latter cannot even aspire to the awe inspired by the ramparts of the fort.

December 04, 2022 11:30 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

K. Murali Kumar

Chitradurga fort is locally known as kallina kote (stone fortress) on account of its ramparts being made of heavy blocks of granite.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Chitradurga fort in Chitradurga district is a major tourist attraction in central Karnataka.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Tourists pay the entry fee by scanning a QR code at the entrance of Chitradurga fort.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Entrance to Chitradurga fort

Photo: K Murali Kumar

The steps of the fort are imposing, and give a fair idea of the daunting task that lies ahead for visitors.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Thanks to the imposing rocks, people outside may not even be aware of the existence of the fort.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

But, once inside Chitradurga fort, visitors are in for a visual treat. Prepare to be surprised!

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Visitors have to rely on canopies on the route for a break from the relentless gaze of the sun.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

The rocks will alternate between impressing and oppressing a visitor. Prepare for a tough trek.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

If you don’t look carefully, you are very likely to miss the water bodies inside the fort. Told you, there would be surprises!

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Hope you brought your camera along

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Ramparts of the fort, with a water body in the background. The fort is locally known as kallina kote (stone fortress) on account of its ramparts being made of heavy blocks of granite.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

A bird’s eye view of the fort

Photo: k Murali Kumar

Chitradurga fort is now overshadowed by the town below, but the latter cannot even aspire to the awe inspired by the ramparts of the fort.

