Photos | Look beyond the rocks at Chitradurga fort

December 04, 2022 11:30 am | Updated 11:31 am IST

Chitradurga fort in Chitradurga district is a major tourist attraction in central Karnataka.

Tourists pay the entry fee by scanning a QR code at the entrance of Chitradurga fort.

Entrance to Chitradurga fort

The steps of the fort are imposing, and give a fair idea of the daunting task that lies ahead for visitors.

Thanks to the imposing rocks, people outside may not even be aware of the existence of the fort.

But, once inside Chitradurga fort, visitors are in for a visual treat. Prepare to be surprised!

Visitors have to rely on canopies on the route for a break from the relentless gaze of the sun.

The rocks will alternate between impressing and oppressing a visitor. Prepare for a tough trek.

If you don’t look carefully, you are very likely to miss the water bodies inside the fort. Told you, there would be surprises!

Hope you brought your camera along

Ramparts of the fort, with a water body in the background. The fort is locally known as kallina kote (stone fortress) on account of its ramparts being made of heavy blocks of granite.

A bird’s eye view of the fort

Chitradurga fort is now overshadowed by the town below, but the latter cannot even aspire to the awe inspired by the ramparts of the fort.