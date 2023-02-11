Chitradurga farmers protest against objections to Upper Bhadra project by A.P.

February 11, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Hassan

Farmers of Chitradurga district have protested against the objections raised to the Upper Bhadra project by different forums in Andhra Pradesh following the Central government’s allocation of funds for the project.

Chitradurga Zilla Neeravari Anushtana Horata Samiti has termed the objections to the project uncalled for. In a press release, Samiti president T.Nulenur Shankarappa and working president B.A. Lingareddy said the project was being implemented to irrigate 2.25 lakh ha by micro-irrigation in drought-prone areas of Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts. As many as 367 tanks would be filled up to recharge the groundwater.

“The project was launched in 2007-08, after a detailed analysis of 45 years of water flow. The Central Water Commission has given approval for the project. The Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti accepted the techno-economic viability of the project in its 147 th meeting held on December 23, 2020,” the release said.

Further, the Investment Clearance Committee gave its consent for the project, with a total investment of ₹ 16,125 crore. “The High Power Steering Committee, in its meeting on February 15, 2022, recommended granting national project status to Upper Bhadra. The Central Water Commission has examined the project in detail. There would be no shortage of water for the riparian States, given the share allocated,” the committee said.

The farmers also staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Chitradurga on February 8. The protesters condemned the statements given by various forums in Andhra Pradesh objecting to the national status to the project. They maintained that the project was meant for drought-prone areas, and it would not deprive Andhra Pradesh of the water allocated to it, they said. Raitha Sangha district president Bastihalli Suresh Babu and others led the protest.