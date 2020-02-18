Chitradurga DC escapes unhurt in accident

Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga district Vinoth Priya escaped unhurt after the car in which she was travelling and a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus collided near Chitrahalli in Holalkere taluk on Tuesday.

The police said the accident took place around 1.20 p.m. The Deputy Commissioner was going to Holalkere from Chitradurga along with the driver and her gunman when the KSRTC bus going towards Chitradurga collided with the car in Chitrahalli Gate police station limits. The driver and gunman in the DC’s car sustained minor injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and arranged another vehicle for the Deputy Commissioner. The driver of the KSRTC bus, Dhananjaya, has been taken into police custody.