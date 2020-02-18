Chitradurga DC escapes unhurt as KSRTC bus collides with car

The Deputy Commissioner of Chitradurga district has escaped unhurt after her car collided with a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus near Chitrahalli in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

The police said that the accident between the KSRTC bus and DC’s car took place at around 1.20 p.m. Deputy Commissioner Vinoth Priya was going to Holalkere from Chitradurga along with the driver and her security person when the KSRTC bus going towards Chitradurga collided with the car in Chitrahalli Gate police station limits.The driver and the security person in the DC’s car have sustained minor injuries.

The police rushed to the spot and arranged another vehicle for the Deputy Commissioner. The driver of the KSRTC bus Dhananjaya is in police custody.