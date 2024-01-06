Chitra Santhe today

January 06, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chitra Santhe, the annual art fair of the city, will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road and its surroundings on Sunday. Over 1,500 artists from 22 States will participate in the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe. This year’s edition is dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities. The art fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

While the art stalls would be set up as usual inside the KCP campus on Kumara Krupa road and Crescent road, additional 300 stalls would be set up in Seva Dal ground as well as the service roads under the Shivananda Circle steel flyover. There will be dedicated spaces for specially-abled artists and senior citizen artists.

A total of 5 lakh people are expected to visit Chitra Santhe. For the benefit of those visiting Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate metro feeder services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BMTC will run two feeder services from Vidhana Soudha Metro Station, Mantri Square Metro Station and Kempegowda Bus Station Metro station to Chitra Santhe venue every 10 minutes at a flat fare of ₹15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.