GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chitra Santhe today

January 06, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chitra Santhe, the annual art fair of the city, will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumara Krupa Road and its surroundings on Sunday. Over 1,500 artists from 22 States will participate in the 21st edition of Chitra Santhe. This year’s edition is dedicated to the achievements of Indian scientists in space research and related activities. The art fair will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

While the art stalls would be set up as usual inside the KCP campus on Kumara Krupa road and Crescent road, additional 300 stalls would be set up in Seva Dal ground as well as the service roads under the Shivananda Circle steel flyover. There will be dedicated spaces for specially-abled artists and senior citizen artists.  

A total of 5 lakh people are expected to visit Chitra Santhe. For the benefit of those visiting Chitra Santhe, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will operate metro feeder services from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

The BMTC will run two feeder services from Vidhana Soudha Metro Station, Mantri Square Metro Station and Kempegowda Bus Station Metro station to Chitra Santhe venue every 10 minutes at a flat fare of ₹15. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.