ADVERTISEMENT

Chitra Santhe to be held on January 5

Published - November 09, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 22nd edition of the famed ‘Chitra Santhe’ the annual art exhibition organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP) will be held on January 5, 2025. More than 1,200 artists and over 5 lakh visitors are expected to participate in the Santhe. The exhibition will be held in KCP campus and Kumara Krupa Road.

The registration for artists who wish to participate in the Santhe has begun. The website for registration is www.chitrasanthe.in and the last date for registration is November 30, 2024.

Over 4 lakh people had visited the fair last year bringing in business of over ₹5 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US