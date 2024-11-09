 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chitra Santhe to be held on January 5

Published - November 09, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 22nd edition of the famed ‘Chitra Santhe’ the annual art exhibition organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP) will be held on January 5, 2025. More than 1,200 artists and over 5 lakh visitors are expected to participate in the Santhe. The exhibition will be held in KCP campus and Kumara Krupa Road.

The registration for artists who wish to participate in the Santhe has begun. The website for registration is www.chitrasanthe.in and the last date for registration is November 30, 2024.

Over 4 lakh people had visited the fair last year bringing in business of over ₹5 crore.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:08 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.