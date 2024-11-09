Chitra Santhe to be held on January 5

The 22nd edition of the famed ‘Chitra Santhe’ the annual art exhibition organised by the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (KCP) will be held on January 5, 2025. More than 1,200 artists and over 5 lakh visitors are expected to participate in the Santhe. The exhibition will be held in KCP campus and Kumara Krupa Road.

The registration for artists who wish to participate in the Santhe has begun. The website for registration is www.chitrasanthe.in and the last date for registration is November 30, 2024.

Over 4 lakh people had visited the fair last year bringing in business of over ₹5 crore.